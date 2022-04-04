Learn about MilTax — free tax software and expert consultations (also free). Bruce Moody, public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy, and Kelly Smith, program analyst for Military Community Support Programs, talk through eligibility, access tips and more.
Get started with MilTax at www.MilitaryOneSource.mil/MilTax.
The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 07:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68868
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108897580.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:21
|Album
|Military OneSource
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Military OneSource Podcast — All About MilTax, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT