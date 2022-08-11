Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Youth and Teen Programs

    11.08.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the wealth of educational, recreational and leadership opportunities offered by military Youth Programs and teen centers. 2022 National Military Youth of the Year, Ahsha B., talks about how military teen centers and Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnership programs helped her develop her interests, become more well-rounded and achieve life goals.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with 2022 Military Youth of the Year, Ahsha B., of Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.

    Visit Military OneSource to learn more about military youth and teen programs.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

