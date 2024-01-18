Military OneSource Podcast — Child Care in Your Home From a Parent’s Perspective

Defense Department child care programs have expanded access to quality, flexible child care for military families through fee assistance and options that recognize and respond to the unique challenges of military life. A previous episode about Child Care in Your Home outlined how this program meets those needs and challenges by putting decisions about child care in the hands of parents who want quality care in their homes.



In this episode, Host Bruce Moody speaks with Maria Quinn, lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Space Force Chief, Wargaming Team, and Marci George, program analyst for Child and Youth Programs with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy. Lt. Col. Quinn’s family was the first to benefit from this program, and she talks about her experience with CCYH as a service member and parent, adding valuable insights and perspective in this informative follow-up to the first CCYH podcast:



https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/podcasts/military-onesource/child-care-in-your-home-fee-assistance-pilot-program/



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/child-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.