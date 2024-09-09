Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Where Military Families Can Go for Emergency Assistance

    Military OneSource Podcast — Where Military Families Can Go for Emergency Assistance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the role of family centers in emergency family assistance, what family support looks like during a disaster, and what support and resources are available to the military community. You’ll also learn how services prepare to support disasters, how personnel, service members and their families can set themselves up for success with geographically specific preparedness, and about real-world examples of people being supported through the Emergency Family Assistance Center.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Donna Huffman, Air Force Personnel Center’s Airman and Family Readiness Operations division chief.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/family-emergency-preparation/ to learn about the resources and support available for service members and their families during natural disasters.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82419
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110555383.mp3
    Length: 00:23:24
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 14
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Where Military Families Can Go for Emergency Assistance, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    disasters
    emergencies
    crisis
    military one source
    emergency family assistance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download