Military OneSource Podcast — Where Military Families Can Go for Emergency Assistance

Learn about the role of family centers in emergency family assistance, what family support looks like during a disaster, and what support and resources are available to the military community. You’ll also learn how services prepare to support disasters, how personnel, service members and their families can set themselves up for success with geographically specific preparedness, and about real-world examples of people being supported through the Emergency Family Assistance Center.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Donna Huffman, Air Force Personnel Center’s Airman and Family Readiness Operations division chief.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/family-emergency-preparation/ to learn about the resources and support available for service members and their families during natural disasters.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



