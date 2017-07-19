Military OneSource Podcast — If You See Domestic Abuse Speak Up

Helping victims of domestic abuse can be tough. You might not know how to help, who to talk to or may question whether it’s your place to intervene. But preventing and stopping domestic abuse is everyone’s responsibility, and if you see something, you need to step up and speak up. Domestic abuse tends to escalate over time and can be a matter of life and death. Individuals experiencing abuse in the military, whether active themselves or in a relationship with someone who is, are often reluctant to report. It is helpful to know what to look for and what you can do. You can reach out to the victim and show your concern for their health and safety. You can also encourage them to contact the Family Advocacy Program and speak to a victim advocate; contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or call Military OneSource for confidential non-medical counseling at

In this podcast, you will learn more about the signs of domestic abuse and what you can do to help.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/training-resources/podcasts/if-you-see-domestic-abuse-speak-up/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



