    Military OneSource Podcast — If You See Domestic Abuse Speak Up

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2017

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Helping victims of domestic abuse can be tough. You might not know how to help, who to talk to or may question whether it’s your place to intervene. But preventing and stopping domestic abuse is everyone’s responsibility, and if you see something, you need to step up and speak up. Domestic abuse tends to escalate over time and can be a matter of life and death. Individuals experiencing abuse in the military, whether active themselves or in a relationship with someone who is, are often reluctant to report. It is helpful to know what to look for and what you can do. You can reach out to the victim and show your concern for their health and safety. You can also encourage them to contact the Family Advocacy Program and speak to a victim advocate; contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or call Military OneSource for confidential non-medical counseling at
    800-342-9647.

    In this podcast, you will learn more about the signs of domestic abuse and what you can do to help.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/training-resources/podcasts/if-you-see-domestic-abuse-speak-up/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Military OneSource podcasts are an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2017
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70393
    Length: 00:03:42
    Album Military OneSource
    Location: DC, US
    DOD
    domestic abuse
    child abuse
    military
    FAP
    military onesource

