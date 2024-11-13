Military OneSource Podcast — Finding Seasonal Job Opportunities as a MilSpouse

Get the answer to the MilSpouse Career Network LinkedIn Group question, “Where do I find seasonal jobs?” Learn about job-search tools and other free resources for military spouses.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jennifer Matsuda, a Spouse Education and Career Opportunities career coach, about where to look for seasonal work and the many ways SECO can help spouses connect with education and career opportunities.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the education and employment resources and support available to military spouses.



Visit the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback to share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.