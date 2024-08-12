Military OneSource Podcast — 2022 EFMP Survey Results

You spoke. We listened. Hear about the results of the 2022 Exceptional Family Member Program Survey and how the program will continue to evolve to better serve families with special medical and educational needs. Get a brief overview of EFMP and its three components. Learn about the survey process, its purpose and how insights gained will be used to enhance EFMP.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tomeshia Barnes, associate director of the Defense Department Office of Special Needs. The purpose of OSN is to standardize, enhance and improve Defense Department support around the world for military families with special medical and educational needs. OSN develops policy and provides oversight for EFMP and the provision of special education services offered through the DOD.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/programs/office-special-needs/ to learn about the resources and support available to families with special medical and educational needs.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.