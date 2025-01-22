Military OneSource Podcast — Stories of Mental Health and Marathons

Hear from a service member about his journey from battling suicidal thoughts to finding hope through ultra marathons. Listen to him and a peer share tips for setting goals and making progress toward them, as well as how perseverance can provide hope for those battling their mental health. Whether you’re seeking inspiration or ways to uplift those around you, this episode offers a reminder that hope and healing are just a step — or mile — away.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Staff Sgt. Jon Fischer and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Pond, service members at Joint Base San Antonio.



If you or someone you know is in a crisis, there is help — contact the Military Crisis Line. Dial 988, then press 1 or text 838255, or chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/mental-health-matters-in-the-military/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members suffering from a mental health disorder.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



