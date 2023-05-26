Military OneSource Podcast — Child Care in Your Home Fee Assistance Pilot Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74503" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn more about Defense Department child care programs that provide safe, reliable care to families across a range of child care solutions to support the nontraditional schedules of military families. This podcast highlights the Child Care in Your Home Fee Assistance pilot program for families that have determined that full-time child care in their home is the best solution to meet their needs.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Marcie George, program analyst for Children, Youth and Families with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.

Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/child-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.