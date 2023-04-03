Military OneSource Podcast — Tax Questions Answered by the Armed Forces Tax Council

Learn about filing deadlines for the 2023 tax season, changes to tax rules and what to expect when you file your 2022 returns. You’ll also hear about MilTax, the free e-filing tax service from Military OneSource. MilTax was developed specifically to address scenarios that are unique to the military, from combat pay to multiple moves.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Susan Mitchell, executive director, Armed Forces Tax Council, and Kelly Smith, associate director, Military Community Support Programs.



Visit Military OneSource at www.Militaryonesource.mil/miltax to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



