    Military OneSource Podcast — Tax Questions Answered by the Armed Forces Tax Council

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about filing deadlines for the 2023 tax season, changes to tax rules and what to expect when you file your 2022 returns. You’ll also hear about MilTax, the free e-filing tax service from Military OneSource. MilTax was developed specifically to address scenarios that are unique to the military, from combat pay to multiple moves.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Susan Mitchell, executive director, Armed Forces Tax Council, and Kelly Smith, associate director, Military Community Support Programs.

    Visit Military OneSource at www.Militaryonesource.mil/miltax to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73438
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109556377.mp3
    Length: 00:34:08
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 59
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Tax Questions Answered by the Armed Forces Tax Council, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    tax
    military
    military onesource
    Miltax

