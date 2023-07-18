Military OneSource Podcast — How School Liaisons Can Help With Special Education

Learn how the School Liaison Program provides support for all education-related matters for military-connected students from pre-K through 12th grade — including help with special education needs. School liaisons are available on all military installations and offer transition assistance to military-connected students and families, including help with school selection, credit transfer, youth sponsorship referrals and more. School liaisons also assist with referrals to the Defense Department Exceptional Family Member Program and help families navigate their school’s special education department and other local resources.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Sgt. Maj. Stephen Minyard, senior enlisted advisor, assistant secretary of defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs.



Visit Military OneSource at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/school-liaison-program/ to learn more about School Liaison Program support for service members and families.



Visit Military OneSource at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/exceptional-family-member-program-family-support/ to learn more about the Exceptional Family Member Program.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



