Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — How School Liaisons Can Help With Special Education

    Military OneSource Podcast — How School Liaisons Can Help With Special Education

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn how the School Liaison Program provides support for all education-related matters for military-connected students from pre-K through 12th grade — including help with special education needs. School liaisons are available on all military installations and offer transition assistance to military-connected students and families, including help with school selection, credit transfer, youth sponsorship referrals and more. School liaisons also assist with referrals to the Defense Department Exceptional Family Member Program and help families navigate their school’s special education department and other local resources.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Sgt. Maj. Stephen Minyard, senior enlisted advisor, assistant secretary of defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs.

    Visit Military OneSource at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/school-liaison-program/ to learn more about School Liaison Program support for service members and families.

    Visit Military OneSource at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/exceptional-family-member-program-family-support/ to learn more about the Exceptional Family Member Program.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 10:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75600
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109783249.mp3
    Length: 00:17:39
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 73
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — How School Liaisons Can Help With Special Education, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    military
    education
    military onesource
    child & youth
    teen & young adult

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT