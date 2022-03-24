Military OneSource Podcast — Estate Checklist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70353" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The “Estate Information Packet Checklist: Making Sure Your Affairs Are in Order” provides a checklist of things to ensure your affairs are in order so your wishes can be more easily carried out upon your death. In this podcast, Bruce Moody speaks with Lisa Valentine, program manager for Casualty, Mortuary Affairs and Military Funeral Honors, about the importance of completing the checklist.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/estate-information-packet-checklist-265/ to access the Estate Information Packet Checklist.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.