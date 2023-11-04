Military OneSource Podcast — Veterans Legacy Memorial

Learn about the Veterans Legacy Memorial, how it came about and who it honors. You will also learn who is eligible for inclusion, how to submit tributes that include pictures and memories and where family, friends and the general public can view the memorial.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with James LaPaglia, who’s with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and works in the National Cemetery Administration.
Visit https://www.vlm.cem.va.gov/ to learn more about the Veterans Legacy Memorial.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.
