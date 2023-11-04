Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Veterans Legacy Memorial

    Military OneSource Podcast — Veterans Legacy Memorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the Veterans Legacy Memorial, how it came about and who it honors. You will also learn who is eligible for inclusion, how to submit tributes that include pictures and memories and where family, friends and the general public can view the memorial.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with James LaPaglia, who’s with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and works in the National Cemetery Administration.
    Visit https://www.vlm.cem.va.gov/ to learn more about the Veterans Legacy Memorial.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 10:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77270
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109980252.mp3
    Length: 00:12:52
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 94
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Veterans Legacy Memorial, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran
    memorial
    DOD
    military
    eligibility
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT