    Military OneSource Podcast — Federal Voting Assistance Program Trusted Info 2022

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the public education campaign, #TrustedInfo2022 , which aims to ensure voters get accurate election information. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tahesha Way, New Jersey secretary of state and member of the National Association of Secretaries of State, and Scott Wiedmann, principal deputy director for the Federal Voting Assistance Program, about the campaign, which encourages voters to get their voting information from their state and local election officials to ensure they are receiving timely, accurate election updates.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/financial-legal/legal/other-legal-issues/don-t-just-guess-know-how-to-become-a-responsible-voter/ to learn about the voting resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.
    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 14:51
    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Federal Voting Assistance Program Trusted Info 2022, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

