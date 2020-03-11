Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast - Thrift Savings Plan and Savings Deposit Program Information

    Military OneSource Podcast - Thrift Savings Plan and Savings Deposit Program Information

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Saving money doesn’t come easy to most people, but the military offers two programs to help you out. Find out more about the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan and the Defense Department’s Savings Deposit Program to maximize your personal and retirement savings for greater financial security and peace of mind today and well into the future.

    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 19:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast - Thrift Savings Plan and Savings Deposit Program Information, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    benefits
    military
    military pay
    military onesource
    saving and investing

