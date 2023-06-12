Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Foreign-Born Military Spouses

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the adjustments foreign-born military spouses might need to make, including becoming familiar with different cultures while adapting to military life, as well as the benefits and challenges that can arise during a PCS to another country. You’ll also learn about the U.S. Air and Space Force Key Spouse Program, what it entails, and the personalized support it provides to MilSpouses.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Nikki Erb, an Air Force spouse born in the Philippines, who draws on her experience to help other foreign-born spouses adjust to military life in a new country.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/spouse/milspouse-support-and-services/ to learn about the resources and personalized support available for military spouses.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74809
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109699464.mp3
    Length: 00:17:56
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 70
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Foreign-Born Military Spouses, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    marriage
    spouses
    citizenship
    military
    military onesource

