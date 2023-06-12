Military OneSource Podcast — Foreign-Born Military Spouses

Learn about the adjustments foreign-born military spouses might need to make, including becoming familiar with different cultures while adapting to military life, as well as the benefits and challenges that can arise during a PCS to another country. You’ll also learn about the U.S. Air and Space Force Key Spouse Program, what it entails, and the personalized support it provides to MilSpouses.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Nikki Erb, an Air Force spouse born in the Philippines, who draws on her experience to help other foreign-born spouses adjust to military life in a new country.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/spouse/milspouse-support-and-services/ to learn about the resources and personalized support available for military spouses.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



