Military OneSource Podcast — How Youth Centers Empower Teens: A Conversation With 2024 National Military Youth of the Year

A longtime partnership between the Defense Department and Boys & Girls Clubs of America empowers military-connected youth and teens and helps them prepare to become the leaders of tomorrow by providing educational, recreational and leadership opportunities in BGCA-affiliated youth centers at military installations worldwide.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with 2024 National Military Youth of the Year Taylor R., of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, who talks about how youth centers have been a stabilizing force in his life as a “third-culture kid,” keeping him and other military-connected youth and teens who move frequently tied to a community, where they feel comfortable exploring interests and developing independence and responsibility.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



