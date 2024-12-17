Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — How Youth Centers Empower Teens: A Conversation With 2024 National Military Youth of the Year

    Military OneSource Podcast — How Youth Centers Empower Teens: A Conversation With 2024 National Military Youth of the Year

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    A longtime partnership between the Defense Department and Boys & Girls Clubs of America empowers military-connected youth and teens and helps them prepare to become the leaders of tomorrow by providing educational, recreational and leadership opportunities in BGCA-affiliated youth centers at military installations worldwide.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with 2024 National Military Youth of the Year Taylor R., of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, who talks about how youth centers have been a stabilizing force in his life as a “third-culture kid,” keeping him and other military-connected youth and teens who move frequently tied to a community, where they feel comfortable exploring interests and developing independence and responsibility.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/military-youth-teens/ to learn about the resources and support available to military-connected youth and teens.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 09:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83997
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110742601.mp3
    Length: 00:21:07
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 15
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — How Youth Centers Empower Teens: A Conversation With 2024 National Military Youth of the Year, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    DOD
    military
    military onesource
    peer support
    teen & young adult

