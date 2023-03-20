Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Talking to Your Kids About Healthy Sexual Development

    Military OneSource Podcast — Talking to Your Kids About Healthy Sexual Development

    01.31.2023

    Learn tips for talking with your child about healthy sexual development and the kind of language parents and caregivers should avoid during those conversations, as well as how access to the internet can affect social and/or sexual development. You’ll also learn why talking to your child about healthy sexual development early and continuously as they grow can lead to safe decision-making and respect for their own bodies.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Julia Grimm, an independent trainer and consultant with the National Center on the Sexual Behavior of Youth, and Natalie Gallo, a licensed professional counselor who works with children who have exhibited problematic sexual behavior.

    Visit Military OneSource at Healthy Sexual Behaviors in Children to learn about the resources and support available for parents and caregivers.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

