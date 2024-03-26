Military OneSource Podcast — Finding Passion and Purpose in the Stories of Military-Connected Youth With Ahsha B.

Learn how the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, installation youth centers and mentorship can inspire military-connected youth to find value, meaning and purpose in their stories and support each other along the way. You’ll hear how a National Military Youth of the Year winner is embracing her role as a motivator and mentor and using the lessons learned in her own journey as a MilKid to help other military-connected youth define their passion, find their voice and tell their stories.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Ahsha B., the 2022 Boys and Girls Club National Military Youth of the Year.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/children-youth-teens/ to learn about the resources and support available to military-connected children, youth and teens.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



