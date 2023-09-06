Military OneSource Podcast — Warrior Games feature with Army Master Sergeant Ivan Morera

Learn about the Warrior Games, an annual multisport event for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. Participation in the event supports the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors through adaptive sports training and competition. In this podcast, you’ll hear from an active-duty service member as he shares his story about his injury and how participating in the Warrior Games has impacted his life.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Army Master Sgt. Ivan Morera.



The Warrior Games includes athletes from all branches of the military who compete against each other in a range of adaptive sporting events, from wheelchair rugby and volleyball to cycling, swimming and more. Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-basics/wounded-ill-injured-and-caregivers/the-power-of-adaptive-sports/ to learn more about the games and where to find an adaptive sports program.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.