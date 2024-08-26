Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Mental Health: It’s OK to Get Help

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Mental Health: It's OK to Get Help

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about efforts to encourage help-seeking and mental health care in the military, where to go for help, and how members of the military community can support one another.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Air Force Maj. Melinda Marlow, Air Mobility Command Warrior Mental Health working group lead; and Air Force Maj. Cristina Benitez, a licensed clinical social worker who is a member of the working group. The cross-functional working group addresses mental health and wellness challenges for service members.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82192
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110528379.mp3
    Length: 00:35:07
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 14
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Military Mental Health: It’s OK to Get Help, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    mental health
    DOD
    health & wellness
    military
    military onesource

