Military OneSource Podcast — Military Mental Health: It’s OK to Get Help

Learn about efforts to encourage help-seeking and mental health care in the military, where to go for help, and how members of the military community can support one another.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Air Force Maj. Melinda Marlow, Air Mobility Command Warrior Mental Health working group lead; and Air Force Maj. Cristina Benitez, a licensed clinical social worker who is a member of the working group. The cross-functional working group addresses mental health and wellness challenges for service members.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



