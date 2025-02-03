Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast — Cover Health Care Costs for Special Medical or Educational Needs

Learn how a flexible spending account can help you save money on health care costs for your family member, especially if you are a member of the Exceptional Family Member Program.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Megumi Murakami, executive director for flexible spending accounts for the Defense Department’s Office of Personnel Readiness and Tomeshia Barnes, DOD Office of Special Needs. They discuss how a flexible spending account allows families to set aside pretax earnings to pay for certain expenses. This can help service members enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program cover out-of-pocket costs for special medical needs, including TRICARE’s Extended Care Health Option or educational needs like speech therapy.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about the resources and support available to families enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Visit FINRED to learn more about FSAs at https://finred.usalearning.gov/FSA and visit FSA Feds to enroll at https://www.fsafeds.gov/enroll.



