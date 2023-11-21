Learn how survivors can navigate the range of emotions brought on by milestones, such as birthdays and anniversaries, following the death of a service member or veteran — and how such emotions can fluctuate over the years. Also, learn the difference between milestones you can see coming and ones that can appear out of nowhere, strategies for finding support and how to help children find comfort during these times.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with the Vice President of Survivor Services for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Audri Beugelsdijk, who oversees operations, ensuring immediate and long-term support for survivors.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/gold-star-surviving-family/support-after-loss/navigating-holidays-as-a-survivor/ to learn about the resources and support available for survivors.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.
Share your feedback about this podcast, as well as ideas for future episodes, by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.
The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 08:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77708
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110025782.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:34
|Album
|Military OneSource
|Track #
|98
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Surviving Milestones as a Survivor, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT