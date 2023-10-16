Military OneSource Podcast — 2023 Department of Defense Child Care Summit

Affordable, licensed, quality child care for military families is critical for quality of life, readiness and retention. In this podcast episode, you’ll learn about how Defense Department leadership convened a diverse group to represent families and child care employees to exchange ideas about how to address gaps and discover solutions to benefit child care providers and parents.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Susan Gale Perry, CEO of Child Care Aware® of America, and Dr. Walter Gilliam, Executive Director of the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska, at the 2023 DOD Child Care Summit held Sept. 15, 2023.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/child-care/ to learn about the child care resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.