    Military OneSource Podcast — 2023 Department of Defense Child Care Summit

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Affordable, licensed, quality child care for military families is critical for quality of life, readiness and retention. In this podcast episode, you’ll learn about how Defense Department leadership convened a diverse group to represent families and child care employees to exchange ideas about how to address gaps and discover solutions to benefit child care providers and parents.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Susan Gale Perry, CEO of Child Care Aware® of America, and Dr. Walter Gilliam, Executive Director of the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska, at the 2023 DOD Child Care Summit held Sept. 15, 2023.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/child-care/ to learn about the child care resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 13:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76943
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109945626.mp3
    Length: 00:17:09
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 88
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — 2023 Department of Defense Child Care Summit, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

