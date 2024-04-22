Military OneSource Podcast — Supporting Youth and Teens During Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80050" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Having a parent deployed affects children, youth and teens differently from family to family. The Defense Department offers a range of support and resources across the services to help military families cope with all phases of deployment. In this episode, you’ll learn about the resources, such as the School Liaison Program and the important role school liaisons play, as well as Families OverComing Under Stress, or FOCUS, and Military and Family Life Counseling. In addition, you’ll hear deployment stories and how these resources specifically address both common and unique challenges families face.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Shannon Washburn, School Liaison at Marine Corps Air Station New River.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/deployed-military-parent-support/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Listeners can also visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/school-liaison-program/ to learn how school liaisons support service members and families before, during and after deployment.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.