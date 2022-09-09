Learn about the Military Spouse Employment Partnership and how to find a career with one of its more than 600 employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kristina Santos, a career coach with the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, and MSEP Specialist Anne Kelly about SECO career coaching, the MSEP Job Search tool and the Job Search Navigator.
Visit Military OneSource to learn about career and education resources and support to military spouses.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 09:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71909
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109398971.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:47
|Album
|Military OneSource
|Track #
|44
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Military Spouse Employment Partnership, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT