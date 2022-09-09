Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Spouse Employment Partnership

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Spouse Employment Partnership

    09.09.2022

    Learn about the Military Spouse Employment Partnership and how to find a career with one of its more than 600 employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kristina Santos, a career coach with the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, and MSEP Specialist Anne Kelly about SECO career coaching, the MSEP Job Search tool and the Job Search Navigator.

    Visit Military OneSource to learn about career and education resources and support to military spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023
    Category: Newscasts
