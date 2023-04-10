Military OneSource Podcast — Thriving as New Parents

The Defense Department is committed to the health and well-being of military children and families. That’s why the DOD teamed with the Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness at Penn State to create free, online parenting-education programming for busy parents. Thrive programming provides age-appropriate, evidence-informed, best-parenting guidelines that promote positive parenting, stress management and healthy lifestyle practices for children from birth to 18.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Thrive research project manager Terri Rudy about what Thrive has to offer for new parents.



To learn more about how Thrive helps military parents, visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/children-youth-teens/thrive-online-program-for-military-parents/.



To register for Thrive programming, visit https://thrive.psu.edu/.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.