Military OneSource Podcast — How to Connect With Your Teenager

Learn some of the most common challenges teens face and how parents can better relate to and improve their relationship with them. You’ll also learn about outside factors that influence them, the importance of setting boundaries, what the average teen wants from their parents and conversations you should have with them.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Renee Roman, a licensed social worker with more than 30 years of experience.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/family-life/military-parent-resource-center/ to learn about the resources and support available for service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.