    Military OneSource Podcast - Foreclosure Rescue Scams: Red Flags and Real Help

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2020

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    If you are at risk of losing your home because of financial problems, beware of so-called “foreclosure rescue scams” promising to help. In this podcast, Federal Trade Commission Attorney Carol Kando-Pineda describes the warning signs of these types of scams and where to find legitimate help if you have fallen behind on your mortgage payments.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 18:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69903
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109109679.mp3
    Length: 00:05:51
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 14
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast - Foreclosure Rescue Scams: Red Flags and Real Help, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    financial planning
    military
    scams
    debt
    military onesource

