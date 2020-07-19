Military OneSource Podcast - Foreclosure Rescue Scams: Red Flags and Real Help

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69903" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

If you are at risk of losing your home because of financial problems, beware of so-called “foreclosure rescue scams” promising to help. In this podcast, Federal Trade Commission Attorney Carol Kando-Pineda describes the warning signs of these types of scams and where to find legitimate help if you have fallen behind on your mortgage payments.