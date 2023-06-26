Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — DANTES Online Academic Skills Course

    06.13.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support’s Online Academic Skills Course. The OASC is a self-paced online course that can help service members prepare for their educational and professional goals. It is free to service members and their immediate family members. OASC can be used with the Academic Skills Training, which assesses academic strengths and weaknesses to help improve basic math, English and science skills for college-level course placement, qualification for reclassification or advanced training, and military advancement.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks about OASC and AST with Farra Winters, Peterson’s client relationship manager supporting the Academic Skills Training Program contract with DANTES.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-service-members to learn about the education resources and support available to service members.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy. Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

