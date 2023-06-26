Military OneSource Podcast — DANTES Online Academic Skills Course

Learn about the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support’s Online Academic Skills Course. The OASC is a self-paced online course that can help service members prepare for their educational and professional goals. It is free to service members and their immediate family members. OASC can be used with the Academic Skills Training, which assesses academic strengths and weaknesses to help improve basic math, English and science skills for college-level course placement, qualification for reclassification or advanced training, and military advancement.



Host Bruce Moody speaks about OASC and AST with Farra Winters, Peterson’s client relationship manager supporting the Academic Skills Training Program contract with DANTES.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-service-members to learn about the education resources and support available to service members.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy. Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



