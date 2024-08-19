Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — MilSpouse Job Search Tips

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Hear from employers, hiring experts and military spouses about finding a career and reaching your professional goals as a military spouse. Get tips for achieving success and learn about free resources, including the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Program and the Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with attendees at the Military Spouse Employment Partnership annual event welcoming MSEP’s newest partner companies and organizations. MSEP is a Defense Department initiative that connects spouses looking for careers with more than 700 employers across industries who have committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 11:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82084
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110515832.mp3
    Length: 00:16:37
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 13
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — MilSpouse Job Search Tips, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

