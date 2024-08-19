Military OneSource Podcast — MilSpouse Job Search Tips

Hear from employers, hiring experts and military spouses about finding a career and reaching your professional goals as a military spouse. Get tips for achieving success and learn about free resources, including the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Program and the Military Spouse Employment Partnership.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with attendees at the Military Spouse Employment Partnership annual event welcoming MSEP’s newest partner companies and organizations. MSEP is a Defense Department initiative that connects spouses looking for careers with more than 700 employers across industries who have committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



