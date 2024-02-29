Military OneSource Podcast — Commissary CLICK2GO

Learn about the Commissary CLICK2GO program and app, an online service offered by the Defense Commissary Agency that allows eligible patrons to order groceries from the commissary and schedule free curbside pickup. Hear about how the Commissary CLICK2GO app can help with meal planning, food budgeting and reaching your nutritional goals.



Note: DeCA is in the process of extending EBT/SNAP as an online payment option for Commissary CLICK2GO.



Host Bruce Moody, speaks with Jennifer Claro, a registered dietician with the Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic, and Kelli Carden, a business analyst with the Defense Commissary Agency.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/commissary-click2go/ to learn more about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.