Military OneSource Podcast — Armed Services Blood Program

Learn about the Armed Services Blood Program, the official blood program of the U.S. military, who it serves and why the need for donations is greater than in years past.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Armed Services Blood Program Division Chief Navy Capt. Leslie “Les” Riggs and Army Master Sgt. Keiden Jones, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Sullivan Memorial Blood Center.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.