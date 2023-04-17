Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Armed Services Blood Program

    Military OneSource Podcast — Armed Services Blood Program

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the Armed Services Blood Program, the official blood program of the U.S. military, who it serves and why the need for donations is greater than in years past.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Armed Services Blood Program Division Chief Navy Capt. Leslie “Les” Riggs and Army Master Sgt. Keiden Jones, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Sullivan Memorial Blood Center.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 09:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73678
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109578391.mp3
    Length: 00:18:42
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 60
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Armed Services Blood Program, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Armed Services Blood Program
    military
    military onesource

