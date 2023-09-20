Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the dependent care flexible spending account, a DOD benefit that allows service members to contribute pretax income to pay for eligible dependent care expenses.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with DCFSA Executive Director Jennifer Walker and Armed Forces Tax Council Executive Director Susan Mitchell about the DCFSA – who is eligible, how it works and how to enroll.

    Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families. To learn more about DCFSA check out https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/dependent-fsa/

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

