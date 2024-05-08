Military OneSource Podcast — Military Child Care Overview: Accessibility, Availability and Affordability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80389" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This initial episode of a planned series about military child care and fee assistance provides an overview of the military child care system. You will learn about how the Defense Department is expanding access to quality child care for military families, has streamlined its global request-for-care process through the MilitaryChildCare.com website, and is making child care more affordable while maintaining its quality in order to meet the unique needs of military families and help them be mission ready.



This episode also covers the different types of child care programs available on installations, fee assistance for off-installation care, an explanation of family child care fees, the department’s quality requirements for care as well as professional development for staff. Additionally, the episode covers resources available for service members and families to help them find and apply for child care fee assistance.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Stacey Young, director of Office of Child & Youth Programs for Military Community and Family Policy, and Heidi Welch, associate director of Child & Youth Program Operations.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/child-care/ to learn about child care resources and support available for service members and their families.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.