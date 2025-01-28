Military OneSource Podcast — How MilSpouses Can Use AI to Optimize Their Job Search

Artificial intelligence can enhance career development and streamline the job search. Learn about using AI to develop a personalized career pathway, identify skills gaps and transferable skills, practice for interviews, tailor resumes to individual positions and much more.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Quelonda McCrae, a Navy spouse and career coach with the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. Quelonda talks about how SECO can help military spouses harness the power of AI for career planning and professional development while maintaining their authenticity.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the career and education resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



