    Military OneSource Podcast — How MilSpouses Can Use AI to Optimize Their Job Search

    Military OneSource Podcast — How MilSpouses Can Use AI to Optimize Their Job Search

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Artificial intelligence can enhance career development and streamline the job search. Learn about using AI to develop a personalized career pathway, identify skills gaps and transferable skills, practice for interviews, tailor resumes to individual positions and much more.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Quelonda McCrae, a Navy spouse and career coach with the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. Quelonda talks about how SECO can help military spouses harness the power of AI for career planning and professional development while maintaining their authenticity.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the career and education resources and support available to military spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84562
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110786587.mp3
    Length: 00:21:26
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 16
    Year 2025
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

