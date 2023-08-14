Military OneSource Podcast — Importance of Listening to Youth to Help Prevent PSB

Learn the difference between typical sexual behavior in children and youth and problematic sexual behavior, as well as when professionals become involved in responding to PSB. You’ll also learn how to engage with youth and/or parents in a way that helps build trust; how listening to youth helps prevent PSB; and ways parents can approach hard conversations with their children after PSB has occurred.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Andrew Monroe, a psychological clinician at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, who has developed programs for youth with problematic sexual behaviors as well as trauma survivors; Clifford Sipes, a facilitator with the Youth Partnership Board, which acts as the youth voice at the National Center on the Sexual Behavior of Youth; and Shel Millington, a licensed professional counselor at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/preventing-harmful-behaviors-in-children-and-youth/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.