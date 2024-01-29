Military OneSource Podcast — Transition Assistance Program

This podcast focuses on the Transition Assistance Program, providing a comprehensive overview of its role in supporting service members and their families during the crucial period of transitioning out of the military. The episode features the personal experience of an airman who faced an accelerated transition, emphasizing the challenges and decisions that come with a condensed time frame of just four months. The various aspects of TAP are covered, including the resources and assistance it offers to help service members successfully navigate the transition process.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with LaKeith Manson, retired Master Sgt. of the Air Force, and John Randolph, Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office.



Visit Military OneSource Transition Assistance Programs and Resources at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/transition-retirement/separation/transition-assistance-programs-and-resources/ to learn about the extensive array of services to help make your separation a success.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.