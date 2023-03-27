Military OneSource Podcast — How Do I Know if I Am Receiving All My Benefits?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73222" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about online survivor benefits reports, who is eligible to receive them, the process for gaining access to the reports and how the interactive OSBR can help survivors achieve financial security. Also discover the role that casualty assistance officers play, how to know if you are receiving all the benefits you’re eligible for and how survivors can get help if they are having trouble setting up an account or accessing their reports.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jennifer Harlow from the Defense Department’s Online Survivor Benefits Report Family Assistance Support Team.



View this fact sheet on Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/interactive-online-survivor-benefits-report-fact-sheet-267/ to learn more about online survivor benefits reports.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.