Military OneSource Podcast — Getting to the Core of WIC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81734" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. WIC provides nutritious food to eligible pregnant and breastfeeding women and their children up to age 5. The program also provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to health and social service programs.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Courtney Paolicelli, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Military Community and Family Policy; and military spouse and former WIC recipient Dakota Davis, a community health worker with the Uniformed Services University. They discuss how WIC works, who is eligible, special considerations for military families when calculating eligibility and the WIC Overseas Program for military families stationed OCONUS.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/food-security-resources-and-support-programs/ to learn about food security resources and support programs available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.