Military OneSource Podcast — Troops to Teachers Program

Learn about Troops to Teachers, a program that helps service members and veterans become certified and employed as teachers in K-12 schools. The program was reauthorized in 2021 after being canceled the previous year.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with the director of the Troops to Teachers program, Taheesha Quarells, Ph.D., who describes the program, how it works and who is eligible. Dr. Quarells also talks about the qualities military veterans bring to the classroom and the benefits and value of being an educator.



Visit Military OneSource to learn about education and employment resources and support available to service members.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.