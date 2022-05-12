Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Troops to Teachers Program

    Military OneSource Podcast — Troops to Teachers Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about Troops to Teachers, a program that helps service members and veterans become certified and employed as teachers in K-12 schools. The program was reauthorized in 2021 after being canceled the previous year.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with the director of the Troops to Teachers program, Taheesha Quarells, Ph.D., who describes the program, how it works and who is eligible. Dr. Quarells also talks about the qualities military veterans bring to the classroom and the benefits and value of being an educator.

    Visit Military OneSource to learn about education and employment resources and support available to service members.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 09:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72052
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109418532.mp3
    Length: 00:12:43
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 48
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Troops to Teachers Program, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    career
    military
    education
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT