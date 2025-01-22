Military OneSource Podcast — Mentorship in Action: Military Spouses Empowering Others

Learn about the importance of mentorship for military spouses, especially those new to military life or who are facing challenges like deployments or relocations. Listeners will discover the value of connecting with experienced military spouses who know where to go, what to do and how to do it for just about anything. Mentors offer guidance, resources and community support, helping spouses better navigate military life.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Traci Ostrander, manager of the Military Spouse Mentorship program, part of the Military Spouse Advocacy Network and Air Force Spouse Mentor and MSAN Leadership Development Program Coordinator Ally Hughes. They discuss how sharing experiences through mentorship can help military spouses feel less isolated and find community.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/relationships/married-domestic-partner/milspouse-support-and-services/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.