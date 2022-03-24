Military OneSource Podcast — Digital Remains

After death, our internet activity ─ commonly referred to as digital remains ─ should be treated with the same care and respect as physical remains. In this podcast, Bruce Moody speaks with Lisa Valentine, program manager for Casualty, Mortuary Affairs and Military Funeral Honors, as they explore the importance of being able to memorialize a loved one through their online accounts while also protecting those accounts from bad actors.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/manage-your-digital-remains-flyer-1164/ to learn about digital remains.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.