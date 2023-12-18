Military OneSource Podcast — Building a Stronger MilSpouse Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78071" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about about the power of the military spouse community and how it can help spouses deal with the stress of deployments, relocation and other MilLife challenges.

Host Bruce Moody speaks with Army spouse Evie King, 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, and Space Force spouse Aimee Selix, Armed Forces Insurance Space Force Spouse of the Year.

Ms. King and Ms. Selix talk about what their military spouse community means to them and offer suggestions for other spouses looking to create community. They also discuss the changing nature of deployments and how spouses can help ease the stress for one another during geographic separations and other challenges of military life.

Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil/role/spouse to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.