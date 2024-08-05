Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Legal Aspects Concerning the Sexual Behavior of Youth

    Military OneSource Podcast — Legal Aspects Concerning the Sexual Behavior of Youth

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn what factors trigger police involvement in instances of problematic sexual behavior in children and youth, when the juvenile system gets involved and how it can differ from state to state. You’ll also learn about misconceptions youth might have about PSB, how advice from an attorney can conflict with the need for treatment and what happens during the legal process.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/preventing-harmful-behaviors-in-children-and-youth/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 09:42
    Length: 00:32:38
    legal
    parenting
    child & youth
    problematic sexual behavior

