Military OneSource Podcast — Legal Aspects Concerning the Sexual Behavior of Youth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81892" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn what factors trigger police involvement in instances of problematic sexual behavior in children and youth, when the juvenile system gets involved and how it can differ from state to state. You’ll also learn about misconceptions youth might have about PSB, how advice from an attorney can conflict with the need for treatment and what happens during the legal process.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/preventing-harmful-behaviors-in-children-and-youth/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.