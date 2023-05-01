Military OneSource Podcast — Safe Infant Sleep

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74092" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about safe sleep and American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines, including myths associated with safe sleep recommendations and the importance of registering sleeping products with the manufacturer and checking for recalls on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website. You’ll also discover ways to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, information about the importance of creating safe sleep environments, ideas for enhancing nighttime sleep and how the New Parent Support Program can help new MilParents thrive.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Monette Greene, with the Defense Department’s Family Advocacy Program, and Meg Walker, Air Force Family Advocacy Nursing and New Parent Support Program Director. The NPSP helps MilParents navigate through pregnancy, transition successfully into parenthood and provide a nurturing environment for their babies and young children.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/new-parents/military-parents-safe-sleeping-for-infants/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.