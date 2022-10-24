Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — DANTES

    Military OneSource Podcast — DANTES

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support, a free education and career planning program for actively serving U.S. military members, including members of the National Guard, the reserves and the Coast Guard.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Erin Roberts of DANTES about programs for military members at every stage, from the newly enlisted to those who are transitioning into the civilian workforce.

    Visit Military OneSource to learn about education and employment resources and support available to service members and their families
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 11.29.2022 13:01
    Location: DC, US
