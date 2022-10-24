Learn about the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support, a free education and career planning program for actively serving U.S. military members, including members of the National Guard, the reserves and the Coast Guard.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Erin Roberts of DANTES about programs for military members at every stage, from the newly enlisted to those who are transitioning into the civilian workforce.
Visit Military OneSource to learn about education and employment resources and support available to service members and their families
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.
The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71300
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109344902.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:57
|Album
|Military OneSource
|Track #
|32
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military OneSource Podcast — DANTES, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
