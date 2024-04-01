Military OneSource Podcast — Embrace the Sun: Explore the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse With NASA

On April 8, 2024, mark your calendar for a celestial event that has the power to unite us all — the total solar eclipse. Join our host, Bruce Moody, as he speaks with Anita Dey, strategic partnerships manager for outreach and engagement at NASA Headquarters, as we gear up for this awe-inspiring experience.



Whether you’re stationed near the path of totality or deployed elsewhere, get ready to witness nature’s breathtaking spectacle. Discover why the 2024 eclipse is so special. This is more than just a few moments in the sky; it’s a reminder of our shared humanity and the vastness of our universe.



Visit the NASA eclipse events page at https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/events/ to search for events near you. Access the livestream taking place on eclipse day at https://plus.nasa.gov/scheduled-events/.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.