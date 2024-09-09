Military OneSource Podcast — Settling In and Making Connections After an OCONUS Move

Learn about programs, resources and tips designed to support the unique experience of moving and settling in to an OCONUS duty station, including relocating with children, finding employment, experiencing culture shock, navigating language barriers, connecting to your on-base community through installation programs, social offerings and more.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Stephanie Holets, a relocation readiness program manager and survivor outreach services coordinator at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart in Germany who is also a seasoned Air Force military spouse.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/oconus-moves/ to learn about the resources, relocation assistance and personalized support available for your OCONUS move.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.