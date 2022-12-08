Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Typical Sexual Development in Children and Youth

    Military OneSource Podcast — Typical Sexual Development in Children and Youth

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about typical sexual development in children and youth, as well as problematic sexual behaviors, common behaviors at different ages, the impact of social media, how caregivers can encourage healthy development, when caregivers should be concerned and the different resources available via
    Military OneSource and OneOp.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Andrew Monroe, MSW, a psychological clinician at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. He is certified in several evidence-based treatment models, including trauma focused cognitive behavioral therapy and problematic sexual behavior cognitive behavioral therapy.

    Mr. Monroe is a clinician in the Treatment Program for Children with Problematic Sexual Behavior for school-age children and the Adolescents with Illegal Sexual Behavior Program. He also oversees the coordination of all the PSB treatment programs at the Center on Child Abuse and Neglect.

    Visit Military OneSource at Healthy Sexual Behaviors in Children to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 09:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71704
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109380133.mp3
    Length: 00:16:19
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 36
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Typical Sexual Development in Children and Youth, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    military
    Caregiver
    parenting
    Military OneSource
    problematic sexual behavior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT