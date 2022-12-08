Military OneSource Podcast — Typical Sexual Development in Children and Youth

Learn about typical sexual development in children and youth, as well as problematic sexual behaviors, common behaviors at different ages, the impact of social media, how caregivers can encourage healthy development, when caregivers should be concerned and the different resources available via

Military OneSource and OneOp.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Andrew Monroe, MSW, a psychological clinician at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. He is certified in several evidence-based treatment models, including trauma focused cognitive behavioral therapy and problematic sexual behavior cognitive behavioral therapy.



Mr. Monroe is a clinician in the Treatment Program for Children with Problematic Sexual Behavior for school-age children and the Adolescents with Illegal Sexual Behavior Program. He also oversees the coordination of all the PSB treatment programs at the Center on Child Abuse and Neglect.



Visit Military OneSource at Healthy Sexual Behaviors in Children to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.